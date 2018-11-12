Miley Cyrus and Neil Young Are Latest Malibu Celebrities to Lose Homes to Raging California Wildfire

A swath of celebrities are among the thousands of people to lose their homes in the deadly California wildfires.

Miley Cyrus and Neil Young are the latest megastars to confirm they have seen their Malibu properties go up in smoke.

Young made only a passing reference to the destruction of his own home in a post on his website that condemned Donald Trump’s reluctance to act on climate change, branding him a “denier.”

Young wrote: “California is vulnerable—not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think. We are vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it.

“Our temperatures are higher than ever here in our hottest summer on record,” Young wrote, adding, “California is a paradise for us all. We are sad not to be able to defend it against Mother Nature’s wrath.”

Young said local residents are “are up against something bigger than we have ever seen. It’s too big for some to see at all. Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another.”

Thirty-one people are now known to have died in the blazes sweeping the state.

Young concluded his open letter: “Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn’t be part of his decision-making on our behalf. Imagine a leader who cares more for his own, convenient option than he does for the people he leads. Imagine an unfit leader. Now imagine a fit one.”

Meanwhile, a “devastated” Miley Cyrus tweeted early Monday that she, too, had also lost her home to the raging California wildfires.

The singer tweeted that the house she shares with her fiancé, the Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, and her pets “no longer stands,” but that all humans and animals were evacuated safely.

Kim Kardashian, Rainn Wilson, and Alyssa Milano have all evacuated their homes due to the fires raging in both Northern and Southern California.

On Sunday, Scottish actor Gerard Butler shared a picture of the charred remains of his Malibu mansion, which was engulfed by fire.