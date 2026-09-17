BABY BROWN Millie Bobby Brown, 22, Welcomes Second Child The “Stranger Things” actress says she has “always” wanted to adopt. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill, Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown, 22 and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 24, have welcomed their second child through adoption, People reports. The couple married in May 2024. In August 2025, the Stranger Things actress posted on Instagram welcoming their first child through adoption: “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.” Brown recently hinted at an addition to her family in an Instagram post on September 7. In a video, she can be seen holding her daughter while Bongiovi walks next to her, a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The Emmy-nominated actress shared in June that she has “always” wanted to adopt. “It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown said on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

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