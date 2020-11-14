‘Million MAGA March’ Falls 900,000 or So Short of a Full Deck

Let’s just call what happened in Washington, D.C. today what it was: An anti-democracy protest by an assortment of white supremacists, violent fascists and conspiracy nuts. They came to town to collectively demand the disenfranchisement of more than 78 million Americans Joe Biden voters, and to reaffirm that “legal votes” can only be cast by white folks outside of miscegenated cities.

Had they been marching against anti-Black racism or police abuse, cops would probably have violently rioted against them. Instead, the crowd of overwhelmingly white anti-democratic whiners and agitators made their way from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court with nary a tear gas canister lobbed or billy club deployed.

The disparate groups of demonstrators called the protest by various names including “Stop the Steal,” “March for Trump” and the “Million MAGA March” — the latter of which was cribbed from the 1995 “Million Man March,” because these people can’t go a day without stealing from black folks. There were far less than a million people there, though the White House way overinflated the numbers on hand for Trump, just as they did four years ago at this administration’s inauguration.