Milo Yiannopoulos Alleged to Be More Than $2 Million in Debt

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is being buried under a mountain of debt, according to documents published by fellow far-right activist Neil Erikson, who has called him out in a video entitled: “MILO is a TOTAL MONEY HUNGRY SHILL.”

Erikson, an Australian who heads the United Patriots Front, claims he has been “heavily involved” in trying to get Yiannopoulos to Australia and worked to get him funded by Australian Events Management run by brothers Dan and Ben Stiller, only to be taken advantage of. The 2018 Australian tour failed, despite a successful run in 2017, during which he spoke to the Australian parliament and generated crowds of both supporters and protestoes in the streets.

“The story is a long story and I want to tell it correctly,” Erikson explains, before a rant about how Gavin McInnes, the now-former leader of the alt-right Proud Boys, is allegedly money-hungry, too, and how Yiannopoulos even pawned his wedding ring and maxed out his husband’s credit cards to swindle people.

“This is so underhanded. That’s why I’m doing this video,” Erikson says.

Erikson then holds up copies of texts, emails, and financial documents to back up his allegations.

Yiannopoulos, who once posted that he wished a postal bomb had been sent to The Daily Beast, apparently owes upwards of $2 million, according to the documents Erikson shows on the video. He says he will send them to journalists, but did not yet respond to The Daily Beast’s email request to do so.

Among the millions he apparently owes is $1.6 million to his own company to pay his staff; $400,000 to his former patrons, the Mercer family; and $153,215 to his lawyers, related to the $10 million lawsuit he filed against Simon & Schuster, which was set to publish his book, Dangerous. That project was later dropped.

Erikson’s documents, which look at times like journal notes, also show that Yiannopoulos owes nearly $50,000 on maxed-out credit cards and some $20,000 to Cartier for jewelry.

The Guardian also reported that he was in debt to a wedding venue, far-right writer Ian Miles Cheong, and anti-Islamic campaigner Pamela Geller, among others.

According to Erikson’s documents, Yiannopoulos was considering moving to Australia last September. “I am really seriously considering a move to Australia in the next year or two,” he wrote in a message that Erikson shows on the video. “The political environment in the U.S. is insane. So pulling this off... really matters to me.”

In a email in October, Yiannopoulos apparently tried to get Roger Stone to join his Australian tour, according to an email with the subject line: “Roger Stone really wants to join tour,” qualifying it with a promise that the Mueller investigation “won’t have tightened the noose by December.”

Yiannopoulos, who has been banned from Twitter and who was fired from Breitbart, uploaded a Facebook video of his own over the weekend explaining, as he put it, the real truth about the Australian Tour Drama, in which shows his own documents and suggests the Australian group are the real bad guys who swindled him.

In a second post, he’s says he’s back to his old self. “I don’t give a shit now,” he said. “I am just ready to see the motherfuckers burn.”