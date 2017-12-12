Woman: Trump Groped Me and I Could See the ‘Look of Guilt’ on His Face

One day after playing host to three of President Trump’s dozen-plus sexual-misconduct accusers, Megyn Kelly invited another woman to share her story for the Today show.

Mindy McGillivray was 23 years old in 2003 when she assisted her friend, photographer Ken Davidoff, at a star-studded event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

She recalled in vivid detail how, while taking names for Davidoff, to keep track of which celebrities he’d photographed, she stood backstage in a “half-moon”-shape crowd that included Regis Philbin, his wife Joy, Davidoff, and Donald and Melania Trump.

“The next thing you know, I feel a grab on my right side [of my buttocks], so, I quickly turn to look at what this is,” she recounted. “I initially think this is Ken’s camera bag, but to my surprise, it’s Donald. He’s standing a foot-and-a-half away from me, so his hand had to reach out and touch me. I look at his face, he’s looking stone-cold, just stoic, at Ray Charles. And I stand there, I’m stunned. I’m speechless. I don’t know what to do or say in that moment.”

McGillivray noted that “if [Trump] had accidentally nudged me, then he could have said ‘excuse me,’ but he said nothing. He knew what he did, and I could see it in his face, the look of guilt.”

She added that the incident made “feel like I was small and inferior; I was objectified. I was sick to my stomach.”

Asked by Kelly whether she’d told anyone after it happened, McGillivray explained that she almost immediately told Davidoff. “I said, ‘Donald just grabbed my caboose,’ and he said, ‘What do you want to do about it?’” She explained that her friend explained to her that “this is not the right time” to bring it up.

When she first went public with the story in 2016, Davidoff corroborated that exchange. “[He] vividly remembers when McGillivray pulled him aside moments after the alleged incident and told him, ‘Donald just grabbed my ass!’” the Palm Beach Post reported.

Rather than complain to Mar-a-Lago staff, she recalled, “We high-tailed out of there. I didn’t feel like I was going to be heard. I felt like they would protect him.”

Presented with Trump’s Tuesday morning tweet reiterating his claim that all of his accusers are politically motivated “liars” he has never met, McGillivray delivered an emotional plea.

“I don’t want to be called a liar. I’m not a liar,” she said. “I think he’s got the music he’s going to face. It’s time the nation wake up to the reality of what we’re facing.”

McGillivray added: “I want justice. I’m not happy. Donald is the tip of the iceberg.”