The now-fired Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe has been taken into custody, officials said Friday.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at the end of a Friday news briefing that he’d just received word that Derek Chauvin had been taken into custody by the department’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Chauvin—along with officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng—were fired Tuesday after explosive footage of the arrest spurred a national outcry and demands for a federal investigation.

The arrest comes after days of intense protests across the country and demands from celebrities, political leaders, and civil-rights activists for police accountability.

In the viral video, Floyd, who was unarmed, lost consciousness as Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck, and his limp body was seen being carried away. A Minneapolis Fire Department report stated Floyd didn’t have a pulse when he was loaded into an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

Minneapolis police initially released a rudimentary statement saying a man had died following a “medical incident” during an arrest.

“We are looking and demanding that these officers be arrested and charged with the murder of George Floyd,” Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the 46-year-old’s family, told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “My hope is that there will be effective and courageous leadership that will speak to the value of George Floyd’s life as an example to the world that black lives matter. It’s time for a change in Minneapolis.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday also called for Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to arrest and charge Chauvin. However, in a bumbling press conference on Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said they were still sifting through evidence and could not yet justify laying charges.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the four officers arrested Floyd after responding to a suspected “forgery in process” on May 25. When they identified Floyd and asked him to step out of his car, authorities allege he “physically resisted”—though video surveillance shows the 46-year-old complying with the officers.

Authorities said that “officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

In the gut-wrenching video recorded by a bystander, Floyd was heard begging for Chauvin to loosen his knee on his neck as he was pinned to the ground next to the tire of a patrol car. Thao was seen standing guard and trying to keep upset bystanders at bay.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd was heard saying in the video. “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please I can’t breathe.” Later in the clip, Floyd told Chauvin “I’m about to die,” and the officer told him to relax. “Please the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe, sir.”

The initial video, which did not include footage of the beginning of the arrest, then showed Floyd fall silent. Eight minutes after Chauvin initially put his neck on Floyd, paramedics arrived and placed him on a stretcher.

“That’s a very shocking sight,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday about the video showing Floyd’s death, adding “it was a very, very bad thing that I saw.” “We’re very much involved.”

Chauvin, who joined the force in 2001, has been involved in several other police-involved shootings throughout his career. He’d had 10 complaints filed against him but only ever received two verbal reprimands, according to a database compiled by Communities United Against Police Brutality.

In 2006, Chauvin was involved in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Wayne Reyes, who allegedly stabbed two people before reportedly turning a gun on police. Chauvin was among six officers to respond to the stabbing. A year prior, Chauvin and another officer were chasing a car that then hit and killed three people.

Ira Latrell Toles exclusively told The Daily Beast that in 2008 Chauvin barged into his home unannounced and beat him up in the bathroom before shooting him in the stomach during a domestic violence call.

“If he was reprimanded when he shot me, George Floyd would still be alive,” Toles said.

Toles, who was then 21, said that Chauvin broke into the bathroom and started to hit him without warning, prompting Toles to hit back in defense. According to local news reports at the time, Chauvin shot and wounded Toles after Toles allegedly reached for an officer’s gun.

“He tried to kill me in that bathroom,” Toles said.

The bullet went through his groin and came out his left butt cheek before hitting the bathroom wall. He still has a hole in his lower stomach from the incident.

Toles pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge while Chauvin continued his career with nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

In 2011, Chauvin was also one of five officers placed on a standard three-day leave after the non-fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man. The officers returned to work after the department determined that they had acted “appropriately.”

The city’s Civilian Review Authority, which lists complaints prior to September 2012, shows five more complaints against Chauvin, which were closed without discipline.