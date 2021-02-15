Friend of Harry and Meghan Opens up on Photo Taken from 5,000 Miles Away

The photographer who took the picture of a pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relaxing under a tree in their California home remotely from London has spoken of his pride at sharing the couple’s “absolute joy” after they were devastated by miscarriage in July last year.

Misan Harriman, whom industry experts told The Daily Beast was likely working with linked iPads, one at his U.K. base and one in the Sussex’s garden in California, captured Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.

Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera dress by Wes Gordon, made for her while she was pregnant with her son Archie, who turns two in May.

Speaking to British Vogue, for whom he shot the September 2020 cover, Harriman reflected on the joyous contrast between yesterday’s news and the anguish the Duchess suffered after a miscarriage last summer: “To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship.

“Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry.

“I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”

Asked how he captured the image, Harriman did not reveal the technical details but said: “With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates.”

Harriman, who first met Meghan at an undisclosed charity event, told Vogue that she and Harry were so comfortable chatting and being in the moment that they were not fully aware that he was shooting a piece of history.

“When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book,” he said of the ease with which he captured “their truth”.

The Nigerian-born photographer has photographed celebrities including Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman and Rihanna.

He is an activist supporting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as a mental health campaigner with an interest in dyslexia.

His recent work includes a series of photographs from Black Lives Matter protests in London, with many showing profiles of demonstrators holding signs advocating racial justice.