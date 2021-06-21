One of Our Favorite Knives Is on Sale for Prime Day

Misen Chef’s Knife, 20% Off

Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes that this knife is perfect for her small hands. It’s well balanced and provides an excellent cutting experience.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

If you’re going to upgrade one thing in your kitchen, let it be your knives. Right now, Amazon is taking 20% off one of our favorite Chef’s Knives out there. Misen’s knife is well balanced, good for those with small hands, and will make you feel like you’re on Top Chef. They’re also taking 20% off their skillet, which we love, too.

Misen Chef’s Knife 20% Off Shop at Amazon $

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.