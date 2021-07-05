Slice 20% Off One of Our Favorite Knives This Weekend

I’m not gonna stop cooking, if that’s what you’re wondering. Instead, I’m gonna cook more. Misen, one of our favorite cookware brands, is celebrating the 4th of July with a sitewide sale. Everything is 20% off just so long as you use the code JULY2021 at checkout.

While Misen makes tons of great cookware—nonstick pans, carbon steel, even a dutch oven—our favorite has to be their Chef’s Knife. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes that it’s perfect for her smaller hands, but can be great for anyone, thanks to its sharp blade, excellent balance, and ergonomic handle.

