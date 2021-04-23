This Nonstick Pan Is the Best I’ve Tried

While I love my carbon steel skillet, there is one other kind of pan I will always keep around: a nonstick one. I use it for eggs, pancakes, fish, and honestly, just when I’m feeling lazy — therefore, it needs to be a good one. But finding a good, sturdy one is a tougher job than it sounds. The most important thing to consider with nonstick pans isn’t beauty, but is instead, how it’s coating holds up. I’ve found that if taken care of properly, this one can go the distance.

Nonstick Pan

After cooking about a hundred eggs and slices of bacon in this pan, I think it’s fair to say that the coating does its job. The coating is PFOA-free, and has a 3-layer Dupont Platinum coating. This helps with keeping the coating on for a longer time in comparison to other pans. But where it really stands out is the Plasma Primer. This is infused with Titanium, which sounds scary, but is really just something they use to ensure the nonstick surface stays working properly. Misen says it is 2.5x more effective than traditional primers—I’m not sure about that but the surface definitely works better than my other pans. Pieces of bacon and slivers of broccoli, onions, and peppers float around on this thing like they are on ice skates—it’s beautiful to watch. Beyond the coating, the handle is ergonomic, and has a nice textured underside, so I don’t feel like I’m going to drop the pan—which is always nice. The pan is available in a 10-inch, 8-inch, and 12-inch. Personally, I feel like the 10-inch is the perfect middle ground—you can cook pretty much anything in it.

In a world of colorful cookware, it’s important to remember that sometimes the best cookware might not be the most beautiful. I’ve tested plenty throughout my life, but none have held their weight as well as Misen’s.

