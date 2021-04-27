Miss Provence? This Book Will Help (or Hurt)

It's something many of you no doubt daydream about as we sit in this holding pattern waiting (hoping) for the world to open up—a late afternoon by a glittering pool at a stone farmhouse in the Provence countryside just as the mistral cools the blazing heat. That's why our latest selection for our series on gorgeous travel-related coffee table books, Just Booked, is Assouline's Provence Glory.

With text from François Simon, the book explores what makes this pocket of the world so special. From Marseille to Arles, the book journeys up and down its hills, over its lakes and inlets, and along its winding streets. In the couple hundred photographs filling its pages it's hard to imagine you won't find yourself adding a couple spots to your wanderlust daydream board.

But it also might just be a trip down memory lane for many of you with the fields of lavender to scenes that could be ripped from a van Gogh painting.