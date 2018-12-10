Missing Colorado Mom Left Behind Baby Daughter and Haunting Questions: ‘Someone Knows Where She’s At’

Police are still searching for a Colorado mom who vanished on Thanksgiving and whose cellphone pinged in Idaho, nearly 800 miles away, days later.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen at a Safeway supermarket in Woodland Park, about 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. The mother had been shopping with her 1-year-old daughter. Surveillance footage showed her wearing a white shirt, grey sweater, blue pants and white shoes, and carrying a brown purse, authorities said.

Kelsey is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, and has brown hair.

“She’s not the kind that runs off,” Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, said at a press conference on Monday. “This is completely out of character.”

“Kelsey loves her God, she loves her family and friends, and she loves her job,” Cheryl Berreth added. “She’s reliable, considerate, and honest.”

“She doesn’t run off, and someone knows where she’s at.”

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung provided a timeline of the case, but there are more questions than answers.

DeYoung said Cheryl Berreth, who lives in Idaho, reported Kelsey missing on Dec. 2.

The chief said he didn’t know why Patrick Frazee—Kelsey’s fiance and the father of her child—didn’t file a missing persons report himself. “That’s a question you’ll have to ask Patrick,” DeYoung told reporters.

“Patrick told officers that he hadn’t seen her since Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, when he exchanged their daughter,” DeYoung added. The daughter is now staying with Frazee, whom DeYoung said was cooperative with the investigation.

When Cheryl contacted Frazee asking about Kelsey, Frazee allegedly said he hadn’t heard from her since she texted him on Nov. 25. (Frazee and Kelsey have never lived together, Cheryl told reporters during the press conference.)

Nov. 25 is also the day Kelsey’s employer, a flight training school in Pueblo, received a text from her phone saying she wouldn’t be at work the following week, DeYoung said. Nov. 25 is also the day Kelsey’s phone gave a location near Gooding, Idaho, around 5:13 p.m.

“We are treating Kelsey’s disappearance as a missing persons case at this time,” DeYoung told the media. “We have not identified anyone as a suspect and are asking the public for any information that might help us find her.”

Authorities executed a search warrant on Kelsey’s home and both of her vehicles and found cinnamon rolls cold inside her house.

When asked if cops would search Frazee’s residence, DeYoung replied that “all options are on the table.”

A Facebook page has been set up to find Kelsey, who is a pilot instructor and moved to Colorado in 2016 with Frazee.