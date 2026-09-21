DEEP TROUBLE Missing Diver’s Disturbing Fate Uncovered After Mystery Disappearance The man went cave diving in southwestern France on Friday. Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu via Getty Images

A diver has been found dead beneath the surface of a French cave network, two days after he went missing. The 43-year-old British man was found on Sunday morning in the Saint-Sauveur chasm in southwestern France, after entering the cave system around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Local prosecutor Clara Ribeiro said rescue divers located him at a depth of around 270 feet, but they could not immediately retrieve the body due to the difficult conditions and “unique characteristics” of the underground abyss. Rescuers are hoping to return to the site this week to recover the man’s body. The team had hoped the 43-year-old found refuge in an air chamber about 260 feet below the surface, but that was not the case. Authorities believed the Brit had roughly eight hours of oxygen when he embarked on the dive, as well as an additional gas cylinder that was later found unused. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. It is believed that the man was part of a group of eight experienced British divers who had been exploring cave systems in the Lot region.

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