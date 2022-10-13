Quinton Simon, the Georgia toddler who captured headlines after disappearing a week ago, is believed to be deceased, police confirmed.

Quinton went missing Oct. 5, last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after his mother, Leilani Simon, texted his babysitter to tell her he would not be coming that day. At 9:40 a.m., Simon reported the 20-month-old missing and allegedly told cops that his biological father had taken him. Police said that was not the case.

On Wednesday night, Chatham County police confirmed the worst case scenario was likely true: that Quinton was dead.

“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” a statement read.

The search involves a landfill but it was unclear which one, Quinton’s family told WSAV, adding his body had not yet been found. The Daily Beast has contacted the Chatham County police for confirmation.

Cops, along with more than 40 agents and employees of the FBI, spent Wednesday at Quinton’s home, where he was last seen, with a team of search dogs and investigators, gathering and analyzing evidence. On Monday, police confirmed the search for the toddler was also now a “criminal investigation.” On Tuesday, authorities had “seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward & we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us.”

On Wednesday, police said they have named his mother as the “prime suspect in his disappearance and death.”

No arrests have yet been made and no charges have been filed.

Just yesterday, video emerged of Quinton’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell—who had custody of the 20-month-old and his siblings—barging into the home of his babysitter, Diana McCarta, and questioning her over the disappearance in a heated exchange that nearly got physical.

“My baby’s not dead,” Howell can be seen screaming repeatedly in video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and published by WSAV. “I thought you were a woman of God,” she says. “This is my baby, not yours.”

Howell was reportedly upset that McCarta had suggested creating a memorial for the missing boy.

“You got Quinton? Do you have Quinton?” she screams.

McCarta dared Howell, “Hit me, hit me,” prompting the other woman to say, “Do you think I would do that?”

Chatham County Chief Jeffrey Hadley is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to provide more details on the case.

“We will not be making any further statements, or answering any questions until that time,” the statement read.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow.”