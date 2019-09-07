MIT Media Lab Director Joi Ito Resigns Amid New Jeffrey Epstein Revelations

The director at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab has resigned after becoming embroiled in scandal over the lab’s financial ties to mysterious multimillionaire and convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein.

“After giving the matter a great deal of thought over the past several days and weeks, I think that it is best that I resign as Director of the Media Lab and as a Professor and employee of the Institute, effective immediately,” Ito wrote in an email to the university’s provost and president that he shared with the New York Times.

The Media Lab has been rocked by ties to Epstein, with the lab admitting in August that it received $800,000 in donations from the deceased financier and has apologized for it.

Ito’s resignation comes a day after the New Yorker revealed that Media Lab’s financial relationship to Jeffrey Epstein was more deeply entangled than previously known.

This is a developing story.