Mitch McConnell Always Crawls from the Wreckage

As Congress chugs along toward likely passage of a nearly $1 trillion coronavirus relief package, The Hill reports that “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is getting much of what he wants…” That McConnell eventually gets his way should come as no surprise to anyone who’s paying attention. Name one person who got more (and gave up less) in the devil’s bargain that the Republican Party struck with Donald Trump.

McConnell’s reputation as a cold-blooded political killer is one of the reasons why his acknowledgement that Joe Biden will be our next president actually matters. “Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said this week.

If he were known for being romantic, idealistic or quixotic, his proclamation would matter little to an increasingly cynical GOP. But McConnell’s willingness to say it signals to fellow Republicans still on the fence that the coast is clear.