Mitch McConnell Reassures Hannity: Don Jr. Subpoena Will ‘Have a Happy Ending’

Days after calling for the end of the “Groundhog Day spectacle” of Trump investigations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reassured a fraught Sean Hannity on Thursday night that Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr’s (R-NC) subpoena of Donald Trump Jr. was no big deal.

Noting that McConnell had declared “case closed” on the Mueller report, Hannity wondered why Burr would subpoena the president’s son to reappear before the intelligence committee.

Turning to McConnell, the pro-Trump Fox News host stated that the majority leader had already said that it was time to “stop relitigating” the 2016 election and “move forward” for the American public.

“I agree with all of that,” Hannity added. “What is Senator Burr doing, did he not hear your message?”

Apparently hoping to calm the conservative primetime star down, the Kentucky lawmaker said the “good news” is that Burr has “already indicated that the committee will find no collusion,” staying consistent with the findings of the Mueller report (which, by the way, did not make a determination on collusion as it has no legal definition.)

“I think that this is going to have a happy ending,” McConnell continued. “I understand the president’s frustration here. But I think that this is just a blip, I think that the case is closed. I think that the controversy has been concluded.”

After McConnell said it was time for the House to “let it go and move on,” Hannity asked him if that was his “message to Senator Burr.”

“That is my message to the public, that is our view that the case is closed and it is time to move on,” McConnell responded. “And I believe when the Senate Intelligence Committee finally does report, which I think will not be too far down the road from here, they will reach the very same conclusion.”