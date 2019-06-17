Mitch McConnell Wonders Why Jon Stewart Is ‘All Bent Out of Shape’ Over 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

After comedian Jon Stewart raked him over the coals for dragging his feet (once again) on extending the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell complained Monday morning that Stewart was just looking for some way to be offended.

And the senator added that he didn’t get why he was “all bent out of shape.”

Following his emotional House testimony on behalf of 9/11 first responders in which he excoriated Congress for seemingly not caring about the plight of the victims, Stewart appeared on Fox News Sunday and shamed McConnell for not prioritizing the bill.

“I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell,” the former Daily Show host said. “He has always held out until the very last minute and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming has he even deigned to move on it.”

Appearing Monday on Fox & Friends, McConnell was asked to react to Stewart’s comments. The Kentucky lawmaker essentially shrugged and said this is just how Congress works.

“Well, many things in Congress happen at the last minute,” he responded. “We’ve never failed to address this issue and we will address it again. I don’t know why he is all bent out of shape but we will take care of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.”

Co-host Steve Doocy noted that Stewart appeared to be upset during his House testimony that many members of the subcommittee didn’t show up that day, prompting McConnell to claim that members of Congress tend to “have a lot of things going on at the same time.”

“It sounds to me like he is looking for some way to take offense,” the senator added.

McConnell concluded the interview by insisting that there was “no way we won’t address this problem appropriately” and assuring the Fox hosts that the Senate will make sure the bill is funded.