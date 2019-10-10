Mitch McConnell Wouldn’t Know Impartial Justice if It Bit Him in the Ass

“Let me remind the witness you are under oath.”

Nothing focuses the mind quite like that admonition from the bench. It’s pertinent now because if the House sends senators articles of impeachment, they will have to take an oath required of members since the impeachment of Sen. William Blount in 1798.

Impeachment happens so rarely the oath may have slipped the mind of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s just made an ad where he admits with glee that he’s pre-judged impeachment. Nonetheless, McConnell is expected to raise his right hand and attest "I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of [official to be named] ,now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God."