Mitt Romney’s Profile in Courage

Mitt Romney did the right thing, even though it will cause him a tremendous amount of mockery and grief, and even though his vote won’t be enough to remove Trump from office.

After witnessing countless acts of cowardice these last few years, it was uplifting to see somebody (literally, one person) in the Republican party do the right thing. We take small victories where we can get them. We take inspiration where we find it. No matter how confident you are, we all tend to take our cues from role models, whether it’s standing up to bullies or standing up to presidents. If Mitt can do it, we can now say, maybe I can, too?

It is true that Romney’s fortune insulates him from worries about losing his job. It is also true that he is not up for re-election in 2020. And, of course, he hails from a state that might forgive him. But these things were also true of other Republicans who could not muster the courage to take a stand against Trump’s obvious abuse of power or even to listen as their colleague stood up to take that stand.