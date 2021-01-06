Trumpists Harass Mitt Romney, Generally Act Like Dicks, on Journey to DC Protests

President Donald Trump promised that Wednesday’s planned MAGA protests in Washington, D.C. would be “wild”—and his prediction has already come true, with his supporters acting like zoo animals as they set off on their pilgrimage to the asshole jamboree in the capital.

Several videos show confrontational Trump supporters misbehaving in airports and planes Tuesday night. The MAGA hordes are descending on Washington for a mass Jan. 6 protest to voice their anger that President Donald Trump lost the election, and then failed in his relentless and egregious attempts to overturn his resounding defeat.

One target of the fury as the MAGAists began their journeys was Sen. Mitt Romney, who had the misfortune of running into Trump supporters while waiting for a flight from Salt Lake City to the capital. A video shows an angry and apparently maskless woman approaching the senator to voice her confused anger about him not supporting Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud and subsequent attempts to reverse the result.

The Utah Republican and former GOP presidential nominee has called out colleagues for a plot to oppose the certification of the election results Wednesday when a joint session of Congress will meet to count and confirm Electoral College votes.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump? You’re not supporting him,” the unnamed woman asks Romney. “I do support President Trump,” the senator replied with admirable patience, adding: “I’m sorry, I do agree with many of the things he’s for and I support him.”

The woman, unsatisfied with the answer, keeps trying to argue with Romney about the election results and his actions, telling him: “You were voted in as a conservative to represent the conservative constituents. Period.” Before closing his laptop and walking away, the senator calmly replies: “Actually, that’s not how the Constitution works.”

A second video, apparently taken after Romney had boarded his plane to Washington, shows that the harassment didn’t end inside the airport. It shows passengers screaming “Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!” repeatedly at him, with one lone woman shouting: “Your constituents want to know why you are not trying trying to certify the Electoral College!”

But it wasn’t just Romney who had to deal with angry Trumpists in America’s otherwise friendly skies overnight—some unsuspecting members of the public boarded a flight full of angry MAGA supporters, too. A video posted by independent journalist Maranie R. Staab shows Trump supporters projecting “Trump 2020” onto the plane’s cabin walls.

Staab, who said the scenes took place on an American Airlines flight to Washington, recorded angry scenes of Trump supporters screaming “Biden is a pedophile,” “Stand up, you piece of shit,” and “Wake the hell up!” American Airlines wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Although the main protest is planned for later Wednesday morning, there has already been trouble in Washington overnight.

According to NBC News, Metropolitan Police confirmed that six arrests have already been made in connection to the protests. Charges included included carrying firearms without a license, as well as assaulting an officer and simple assault. Later Wednesday, the president himself is expected to address a protest near the White House.

DC may be in for a long day. A USA Today reporter tweeted a predawn video of Trump supporters lining up 30 minutes before the official start of proceedings. “The line must be at least a mile long,” Will Carless wrote.