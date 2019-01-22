Mock Neck Sweaters Are The Perfect Compromise For Turtleneck Haters

The turtleneck is one of the most contentious pieces of clothing in modern time, flanked by the cargo short and UGG boots. But as temperatures around the country dip into scary territory, it's time to revisit the turtleneck in a different way. As Mitch Hedberg said, "Wearing a turtleneck is like being strangled by a really weak guy, all day." But what about a mock neck?

A mock neck sweater has become my Goldilocks sweater style for days that make my face hurt. They allow me to still wrap a giant scarf around my neck without feeling like I'm slowly suffocating under fabric, but still give my vulnerable neck skin protection from the elements. More people should be wearing mock necks.

My favorite mock necks are from H&M. They offer a variety of styles and weights. They have longer mock neck sweaters that you can pair with jeans or just wear with sweatpants around the house. And if you want something to layer under a sweater you already have, they have mock neck t-shirts that will keep you warm without adding too much extra bulk.

On the thicker side, I have a mock neck sweater from Frank And Oak that I consistently wear on days that I just look outside and already can't feel my toes. Don't be fooled that they called it a crewneck, because it comes up higher than any crewneck sweater I've had before.

For a more luxurious take, Everlane's Cashmere Crop Mockneck and its sister, the Ribbed Cashmere Mockneck, are both contenders for simple, accessible luxury sweaters of the mock neck variety.

Simply put, mock necks are a way to keep the chic, smooth line of a sweater without sacrificing your body temperature.

