Don’t ‘Pop the Champagne,’ but These Vaccines Could Change the Game

On Monday, Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna announced its coronavirus vaccine has been 95 percent effective in phase-three trials, just a week after rival pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced that its own candidate was at least 90 percent effective.

The early trial results suggest at least two vaccines employing unprecedented technology are potentially just weeks away from getting initial approval—and stemming the tide of a pandemic infecting well over 100,000 Americans a day. But if the growing number of seemingly viable vaccines points to a way out of the pandemic, experts warned, hundreds of thousands more Americans could die first.

