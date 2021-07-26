This Maxi Dress Keeps Me Fashionable, Cool, and Modest

Scouting Report: This long-sleeved maxi dress from Amazon is perfect for anyone looking to stay modest, but not overheat during the summer.

As someone who covers herself by observing hijab, literally meaning “the veil” in Arabic, it can get challenging to find clothing that is both comfortable and loose, while also staying cool during the warm weather of the summer months. Dresses are too short, or too see-through, or just plain too tight. Fortunately, I came across the PCEAIIH Long Sleeve Loose Plain Dresses and it’s been my ultimate summer dress.

PCEAIIH Women Long Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress Shop at Amazon $

I loved this maxi dress immediately because of its versatility — it really is not only just for summer but can be worn in the fall and spring too. This dress really is easy to fall in love with the elegance and shaping it provides. Most dresses can be really form-fitted to the body’s shape but this material is breathable and not clingy at all, making it perfect for any occasion. The dress is made of a wonderfully soft material that will allow you to stay comfortable all day long. The buttery soft nature of this dress keeps me cool and still makes me feel divine. One thing to note, however, is that the fabric does stretch a bit; this can have both advantages or disadvantages. On the plus side, you don’t have to worry about wrinkles as much. However, the downside is that if pulled too much, the cloth may not retain its structure. I have found that it can start to pill after too much wear, but that’s nothing a fabric shaver can’t help.

What really made this maxi dress a hit for me is that it has large pockets, something I can’t say is common for women’s dresses. This makes it easy for anyone to carry what they want within reach. Whether it is your keys or cell phone, this dress has the capacity to hold your essentials without weighing it down. The elastic in the waist is not too snug, yet still giving a fashionable fit. It’s been the perfect summer staple.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.