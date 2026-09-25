DEMANDING ANSWERS Grieving Mom Demands Probe Into Trumpy Ex Killing Daughter A detective says several of Kris Harrison’s claims don’t add up. Cheshire Coroner's Court/Facebook

A grieving mother has demanded further investigation after her ex-husband killed their daughter. Kris Harrison claims that after a heated argument over President Donald Trump, he accidentally killed his 23-year-old daughter, Lucy Harrison, by lifting his 9mm pistol out of its box. The incident happened on January 10, 2025, after Lucy had traveled with her boyfriend from the U.K. to visit her dad and two younger half-sisters outside of Dallas, Texas. She was killed hours after she and her father had a “big argument” about Trump as he was about to be inaugurated for a second term, according to her boyfriend, Sam Littler. The 52-year-old telecommunications executive avoided charges after a grand jury ruled the death an accident. His ex-wife, Jane Coates, is now traveling to Texas, demanding the Collin County District Attorney’s Office reopen her daughter’s case. Kris claims Lucy asked to see the gun before being shot, but a detective of 30 years, Craig Miller, believes that doesn’t add up. After studying the crime scene, bodycam footage, police accounts, and the autopsy report, he said the police didn’t check multiple points of investigation, and Kris lied to the cops about drinking beforehand.

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