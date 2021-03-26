MoMA Chairman Leon Black Says He’ll Leave After Epstein Furor: Report

Leon Black, the New York billionaire whose financial ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continue to haunt him, won’t seek re-election to the board of the Museum of Modern Art.

Citing two people with knowledge of his decision, The New York Times reported Friday that Black had told colleagues that he’d bow out of the race. He planned to tell the full board when it convenes next week for a crucial meeting.

Black, a private-equity investor, quit Apollo Global Management, the $455 billion firm he co-founded in 1990, this month. An internal review found he paid Epstein more than $150 million from 2012 to 2017. And while the review found no evidence that Black knew of, or participated in, Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls and young women, it said the pair had an unusually close friendship that intertwined in business deals.

Black once flew on Epstein’s private plane, the so-called “Lolita Express,” and visited Epstein’s ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, and his private Caribbean island, where Epstein’s victims were trafficked and abused.

The revelations prompted several prominent artists to publicly call on MoMA to cut ties with Black. Some MoMA officers and trustees echoed those calls privately to The Daily Beast.

“Of course it disturbs me. I have a conscience and I have children,” one trustee told The Daily Beast earlier this week.

With pressure mounting ahead of next week’s meeting, it appeared Black capitulated on Friday. The Times reported that Black had wrestled with the decision but ultimately thought that, as a longtime MoMA supporter, he was becoming a distraction for the institution.

Black’s ouster is likely to be costly for the museum. With the billionaire gone, MoMA could lose access to his vast $1 billion art collection, which includes Edvard Munch’s The Scream, Picasso’s Bust of a Woman sculpture and Constantin Brâncuși’s Bird in Space, which is on display at MoMA. In 2018, the year he became chairman, he donated $40 million to the museum and had two floors of its film center named after him and his wife.