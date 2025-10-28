Scouted

Enjoy the Benefits of Creatine With These Lemon-Lime Chews

Creatine: you’ve likely come across it while scrolling through fitness feeds. According to the Mayo Clinic, creatine not only supports muscle recovery and growth but may also boost cognitive functions like focus and memory. While creatine is often sold as a powder, Momentous is making it easier and tastier.

Momentous has debuted gummies that live up to the brand’s standard of uncompromising quality. Each bite has one gram of Creapure® creatine with zero artificial ingredients or unnecessary filters. This innovative chewable makes creatine easier and more flexible than ever. No powder, no liquid, no bottle, and no mixing.

That’s key, because to see the benefits like greater strength, faster recovery, and improved focus, creatine needs to be taken consistently and these gummies are incredibly easy to integrate into your daily routine. Either take the chews solo or pair them with traditional creatine powder to fine-tune your daily intake.

Creatine Chews
30 Servings per bottle
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

