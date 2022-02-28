The Final Trailer for ‘Morbius’ Hints at Michael Keaton’s Spidey Connection

Nearly two years after its initially slated release, Morbius is finally hitting theaters in April, and Sony’s attempted to drum up excitement by sharing the final trailer on Monday.

In case you forgot (which would be understandable, considering the first trailer came out in January 2020, an actual lifetime ago), the latest addition to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe stars Jared Leto as the titular, terrifying antihero, who finds himself battling an insatiable monster within when he accidentally turns into a vampire while trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. The new trailer highlights some impressive and truly horrifying visual effects to transform Leto into the bloodthirsty baddie—think crimson pupils, a bat-like nose, and a mouth frozen into a perpetual grimace to flaunt rows of fearsome fangs.

“I was trying to help people,” Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius explains, taking on a tortured tone as the Living Vampire. “But the cure, it’s a curse.” The two-minute preview is packed with your usual Marvel visuals: shadowy laboratories, people defying the laws of gravity to scale buildings, useless local police officers arriving too late to the scene of a crime. Oh, and there are lots of bats.

The new trailer also reminds us that—oh yeah!—the supporting cast includes The Crown’s Matt Smith and Michael Keaton. Smith plays the film’s villain, Loxias Crown, a vampire known as Hunger in the original Marvel comics.

Keaton, meanwhile, is most likely reprising his role as Spider-Man villain Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture. He was the main villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but fans of the franchise have been frustrated that there’s no indication of which Spider-Man universe Morbius takes place in. The trailer does not explicitly say that Keaton’s character is Toomes, though it’s a safe assumption. In his trailer cameo, he offers Morbius guidance on controlling his “gift.”

In addition to Leto, Smith, and Keaton, the cast includes Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Jared Harris. Morbius is set for an April 1 release (no joke).