‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Goes Into Labor at a Nail Salon

Grab a dirty soda—all hands are needed on deck for this one. Jen Affleck, a cast member of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and a prominent Mormon social media influencer, posted a video to her TikTok account in the early hours of Friday, June 27, showing the 27-year-old reality star experiencing contractions while getting a manicure.

“POV: You start having contractions at your nail appointment,” writes Affleck on the video, which shows her shocked mid-manicure realization. Affleck can be seen on the phone, presumably breaking the news to her husband, Zac Affleck, in an incredulous tone: ”I’m in labor right now.” The star then lies down on the salon floor as another woman assists her with breathwork.

Jen, who is married to actor Ben Affleck’s first cousin once removed, is no stranger to childbirth, as she and husband Zac already have two little ones: Nora, 3, and Lucas, 1. Still, we bet neither of those arrivals came with a pink floral manicure, squats, and a cervix check on the salon floor. (Can you imagine if this was her first time going into labor?)

In an interview with People in February of this year, the reality star shared that the pregnancy “was a surprise,” adding that she has learned over time that “help and resources are available if you seek them.” And help was, indeed, there when she sought it—on the salon floor, no less.

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Jen Affleck at a Hulu event on April 22, 2025. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Coincidentally (or perhaps not?), one day before her mid-manicure incident, Affleck posted a video on TikTok of the couple running up a seemingly steep hill, which she captioned, “POV: you saw that sprinting can induce labor.“