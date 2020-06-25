Moscow Held Back Dirt So It Could Slime President Hillary

After four years, 34 indictments, and over 400 pages from the Mueller Report, you may think you know everything that happened during Russia’s attack on the American election in 2016. David Shimer’s new book Rigged: America, Russia, and One Hundred Years of Covert Electoral Interference shows that you don’t. Former intelligence officials interviewed for the book reveal that Moscow didn’t dump all the dirt it had stolen from Democrats—the trolling during the campaign was only the first stage of an influence operation supposed to continue well after election day.

It’s one of a number of scoops contained in the new history. The Daily Beast spoke with Shimer about his reporting on the 2016 election, the history of American election-meddling, and what the U.S. could expect from Russia in 2020.

