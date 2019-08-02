Moscow Mitch Is on It, Guys

They don’t call him the Grim Reaper for nothing.

Killing legislation is what he does. But this time it’s different. The legislation is bipartisan, and it’s about election security. It would modernize voting machines and require back-up paper ballots, and Mitch McConnell is blocking it even though it would get 70 to 75 votes in the Senate.

His obstruction has earned him the moniker Moscow Mitch, and prompted accusations of unpatriotic and traitorous behavior. The usually unflappable McConnell took to the Senate floor on Monday to fulminate against the “hyperventilating hacks” who dared to question his motives for stopping bills that would protect the 2020 election against Russian interference.