Multiple Reportedly Dead in Shooting at Russian Security Service Headquarters

Multiple people are reported to be dead in Moscow after a shooting erupted Thursday evening at the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, according to several Russian news alerts.

Heavy gunfire erupted outside the Russian spy agency in Lubyanka Square, where social-media footage shows several police officers running near the building with assault rifles. One witness told Reuters she had heard gunshots fired in the same area and sirens, gunfire, and screams were heard by several people in the area.

In addition to the government building, Lubyanka Square is also a busy shopping destination popular with tourists and about a five-minute drive from the Kremlin.

According to local news service Izvestia, as many as three people were killed during the shootout, at least some of them employees of the spy agency. The building is in a neighborhood that is known to be in one of the most highly secured parts of Moscow.

The attack came on the same day President Vladimir Putin gave his annual televised news conference. Putin himself is a former agent of the KGB, the predecessor agency to the FSB.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, there were three shooters at the start of the attack, two of whom have been killed, while the third reportedly escaped to a parking lot near the FSB building.

Around 7:15 p.m. local time, the news outlet Meduza reported that FSB press officers said the third gunman had also been killed. Officers are currently working to establish his identity. The outlet said its correspondent continued to hear gunfire in the area after that time.

Fifteen minutes later, the “siren” alert, indicating the search for an active shooter, was activated throughout the capital, according to Baza. The agency also activated their “fortress” plan—which puts all buildings in total lockdown.