Green Goo Makes Balms That Can Solve All Your Annoying Skin Problems 

Fact: No one likes mosquitos. These tiny, ugly, flying nuances bring disease and annoyance to every population and are the bane of everyone’s existence come summer. I’m not one that gets bit often, but when I do, it’s always in the most inconvenient place (think elbow, back of the knee, ankle). Bug spray can only do so much to prevent being bit, but it really only works if you’re thorough and diligent. Most times, you’re still stuck dealing with the aftermath of itchiness. But this green goo helps me immediately remedy the need to scratch.

Originally, my boyfriend dug through the samples I was sent for something to help with his summertime eczema, exacerbated by not using gloves while doing laundry in our bath tub. After spending some time outside with a less than complete coverage of bug spray, I came home with a large bite on my elbow that was taking everything in my power not to scratch. Right on the package of this stuff, it mentions that it can help with bug bites, so I decided to give it a try. It went to work quickly, neutralizing the itchiness and giving me some reprieve.

This First Aid balm is packed with soothing ingredients, like calendula, comfrey, and yarrow. It can help to take the sting out of cuts and scrapes, the burn out of chafing, and the itch out of bug bites. It’s also plant-based and cruelty-free and it comes in so many different varieties. There’s Baby Balm to help with diaper rash, Foot Care for cracked and dry feet, Pair Relief for sore muscles, and even a Tattoo Care balm to help with healing new tattoos and brighten older ones. There’s basically a balm for everything.

I’m keeping this on hand, next to my bed, in every bag I carry, and may have to give some to my hiking and camping-loving friends, just in case.

Green Goo First Aid Balm Buy on Amazon $ 12

