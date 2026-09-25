Most Heinous MAGA Looks on Trump’s Dictator Suck-Up Day
The president spared no expense for his communist pal.
Fresh from rolling out a 100-ft red carpet for his arrival into America, President Donald Trump spared no taxpayer expense to give Chinese President Xi Jinping the full White House experience on Thursday.
Trump had welcomed the communist leader at the airport in thick leather gloves and a full-length coat, but he really went all out to make Don’s Dictator Day special.
Here are some of the heinous MAGA looks spotted at the White House, which hosted a lavish military parade and tech bro-friendly state dinner.
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
That look when you realize you didn’t call your house guest to check which tie and suit he was wearing. Their latest twinning moment follows an earlier mirrored dressing episode in May.
Eric and Lara Trump
President Trump’s monstrous ballroom is still a construction site, but that didn’t stop his son and daughter-in-law from pulling a dancefloor dip in the White House, for some reason.
JD Vance and Usha Vance
Clearly, being in sync was the MAGA memo for the day, with the second couple also couple-dressing like loved-up prom dates.
Ivanka Trump
Everyone was clearly feeling blue. Trump’s daughter was sporting this duck-egg blue, embroidered creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei. It was giving Flying Nun vibes, and sensibly, came with pockets, as well as wizard sleeves.
Melania Trump
The fashion-forward first lady’s mood board was `Extra from a Wham! video in 1984.′ And check out that super-sized bow. She can reuse it on one of her monochrome Christmas trees in a few months’ time. She had to be on high alert in case Trump smeared his beige hand make-up all over her bright white top.
Lauren Sanchez
While the tech bros invited to Trump’s state dinner mostly kept it understated, Jeff Bezos’ wife came dressed to impress, as per. You just know that necklace cost more than an entry-level Palm Beach mansion.
Donald & Melania Trump, Xi Jinping & Peng Liyuan
Oh look, it’s the MAGA ABBA! You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life!
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