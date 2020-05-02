These Mother’s Day Gifts Give Back

If my mom taught me one thing, it’s to care about people other than yourself. And so this Mother’s Day, I’m still planning on getting her a present (she deserves it), but I have been trying to find one that she’ll love, but will also help benefit those in need during this trying time. It turns out, there are a lot of great gifts from brands that will donate to charity with a purchase. To help you get the most out of your Mother’s Day shopping, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Theragun G3PRO Your mom deserves a massage to relieve all of that stress. Theragun, which makes amazing percussive devices, will donate a portion of ALL sales to support Feeding America in order to help people in need of food during this difficult time. Each Theragun sold will provide 100 meals to people across America. Buy on Amazon $ 449 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Boll & Branch Classic Hemmed Sheets I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Mom’s love sheets. Boll & Branch is donating 10% of proceeds towards donating supplies (like mattresses to hospitals and communities) for COVID relief. Buy on Boll & Branch $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Family Meal: Recipes From Our Community The cookbook we never knew we needed is here. All-star chefs like Alison Roman, Dan Barber, Ina Garten, and more have teamed up to create this digital release cookbook, where all of the profits will go to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for restaurant workers. Buy on Amazon $ 6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Made In Purple Nonstick Pan Made In released their best selling nonstick pan in a purple hue, and the brand will donate 15% of all sales directly to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Finding a cure is especially important at a time like this, where those fighting the CF fight are at a higher risk for exposure to COVID-19. Buy on Made In Cookware $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuyana Pima Modal Robe Cuyana is partnering with Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit that is raising awareness around the importance that all women should have access to quality, respectful, and equitable maternity care, especially during a time like these. Also, this robe is so soft. Buy on Cuyana $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rhone Sublime Cropped Hoodie Known for making men’s activewear, the brand recently launched an awesome line of women’s clothing that your active mom will be sure to love. Plus 10% of all proceeds will go to the Direct Relief Foundation. Buy on Rhone $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Backcountry T-Shirt Backcountry always has all of the gear you need and they’ve donated 9,000 masks to the NYC department of Homeless Services. They’ve released a special T-shirt to help fund their donations, or you can donate masks directly here. Buy on Backcountry $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women’s Sydney Water Resistant Slipper If you buy a pair of slippers for your mom, Dearfoams will donate a pair to a healthcare worker. Both deserve to get off their feet. Buy on Dearfoams $ 59 Free Shipping | Free Returns

