Mott & Bow’s Pants Converted Me Into a Skinny Jeans Devotee

When it comes to jeans, I, along with almost everyone, have a few specific denim brands that I generally stay loyal to. So many denim brands just don’t fit my frame quite right, while others don’t make it through more than a few wash cycles thanks to low-quality material. So, the idea of leaving my jeans comfort zone and trying out something new is always a bit more daunting compared to other types of clothing. With that being said, I took the chance with Mott & Bow’s jeans and they did not disappoint. In fact, they’re my new favorite.

Since jeans and elevated basics are Mott & Bow’s specialties, it comes as no surprise that I’m super impressed by them—and it is not an exaggeration for me to say that they have become a master of their craft. I tried the Mott & Bow Mercer Jeans and got them in the skinny cut, which isn’t usually my go-to fit. If you prefer something a bit wider or don’t have twig legs like myself, Mott & Bow also offers straight cut jeans and slim cut jeans in the same styles and colors, but I wanted to try something new for once.

Mott & Bow Mercer Jeans When it comes to jeans, my biggest concerns are the fit and the feel, and the Mercer jeans pass both tests with flying colors. When it comes to the fit, the dimensions are true to size and they hug my legs without being too tight or restrictive. Despite them being skinny jeans, I am fully comfortable moving around in them and have the full range of motion of my legs. The Mercer jeans are designed with soft twill denim, which means not only do they not cut off my circulation like other skinny jeans, but they actually feel nice against the skin too. Buy at Mott & Bow $ 118

Considering how comfortable and soft the jeans are, I was pretty surprised by how durable they are. Usually, I’ve found that the softness and comfort of the jeans are also an indicator of how durable jeans are, with the most comfortable pairs I’ve worn usually being the ones most likely to tear. Fortunately, this is not the case with Mott & Bow. For the record, I have danced poorly while wearing them as a bar, slipped down a small flight of stairs while getting the mail, and played a rather aggressive game of ping pong while wearing them. Spoiler alert: The pants held up beautifully.

Alongside the durability, fit and feel, the Mercer jeans have also proven to be incredibly versatile. The jeans are casual enough to fit well with just a t-shirt or sweatshirt (which Mott & Bow also has a great selection of) as well as stylish enough to wear to the office or other semi-formal events.

