Mount Rushmore Independence Day Celebration Will Not Require Social Distancing

A Mount Rushmore Independence Day celebration that will be attended by President Donald Trump will not mandate social distancing, nor will it limit the number of attendees due to the coronavirus, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. The National Parks Service is giving out 7,500 tickets by lottery for the July 3 fireworks display, which will mark the first time in a decade fireworks have been set off at the memorial for the holiday.

Noem said she is not concerned about a heightened risk of coronavirus infections that an influx of tourists may bring: statewide infections are trending downward and Noem says hospitals are prepared for any increase. “There will be no better place to celebrate our independence,” Noem said. “We are excited that President Trump will be joining us for this event.”