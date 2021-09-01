North Carolina High School on Lockdown After Shooting

Police reported a shooting at a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, high school on Wednesday afternoon.

“We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe,” Winston-Salem Police said. “We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, where Winston-Salem is located, said all students would be transferred in stages to a nearby YMCA for parents to pick up.

Both the police department and sheriff’s office were not immediately available.