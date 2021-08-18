I Put Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser to the Test—It Passed

Scouting Report: Mr. Clean’s Magic Erasers work wonders on any mess I could find in my house, and are so easy to use—just add water.

While working, and living from home for the past year, I have started to notice more things that bother me. I’ve become a neat freak of sorts, and I’m OK with that. After all, it’s the place I do pretty much everything nowadays. And one thing that kept bugging me is marks on the wall. Whether it’s red sauce flung haphazardly around while making spaghetti, dings and scratches from bringing my bike upstairs, or just my dog being a jerk, my walls are covered in dirt and debris. I thought this was an unsolvable issue, until I came across this.

I’ve been skeptical of Magic Erasers for as long as I can remember. They feel like they were tainted by the infomercial. I’m not sure there ever was one for them, but it certainly feels like there was. Mainly because their promise—that they can magically make your walls white again—seems too good to be true. Well, I’m here to say, it is most definitely true.

The Magic Eraser looks like a sponge, just white. There are two sides—one that is slightly abrasive and one that is smooth. To use it, all you do is get it a little wet, squeeze it to remove excess moisture, and put some elbow grease into that gnarly stain on your wall. In no time, the stain is gone and its as if the sponge is imbued with paint. But that’s the thing, there are no harsh chemicals involved either. So unlike bleaches or sprays, using this sponge is an odor-free breeze.

I’ve used the Magic Eraser on my walls, on my grill, on my car, on my stovetop (that was where it was most successful), even in the bathroom. The best part about this cleaning tool is there is practically nothing it can’t tackle. Well, at the very least, I haven’t come across it quite yet.

