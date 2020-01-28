Joe Scarborough Trashes Trump’s Defense Team: ‘Confederacy of Dunces!’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough kicked off Tuesday’s edition of Morning Joe by going off on a lengthy and raucous rant against President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, branding the whole group as a “Confederacy of Dunces.”

After Monday’s arguments by the president’s legal squad featured a slew of Fox News regulars essentially rehashing their Hannity segments, Scarborough spent the first few minutes of MSNBC’s signature morning program blasting the most standout moments.

“Well, I mean—you had Confederacy of Dunces defending him in impeachment,” Scarborough declared, referencing the famous irreverent novel by John Kennedy Toole. “Their arguments were absolutely stunning.”

Taking aim at Jane Raskin’s insistence that Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was only a “minor player” regarding Ukraine, the MSNBC star pointed out that Giuliani’s name was mentioned multiple times by Trump himself in his infamous July 25 call with the Ukrainian president.

“Where do we begin with Ken Starr?” Scarborough then exclaimed. “If irony weren’t already dead and buried years ago, it was Ken Starr yesterday talking about how abuse of power is not sufficient to impeach a president. You need a crime.”

“He literally dragged the corpse of irony out of the grave,” the former Republican congressman continued as the rest of the panel laughed. “He meticulously tied the corpse’s neck bone to the back of a tractor, and he ran that tractor throughout the graveyard of stupidity and ran over every headstone before once again kicking dirt on the corpse of irony, again!”

“Wow,” co-host Willie Geist responded.

“And then putting its bones back in the grave, one by one by one!” Scarborough added.

Scarborough, meanwhile, continued to roundly mock Starr, who was the independent counsel during former Bill Clinton’s impeachment, sarcastically observing that Starr was “so sad and mournful” over the “age of impeachment” we are now in.

“You are a flashing billboard, a gaudily-printed, like, sandwich board sign going down Times Square saying, ‘We’re all dunces. We’re all hypocrites. We are all making fools of ourselves,’” he shouted.

The former Florida lawmaker would then devote a couple more minutes to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose argument was centered on Hunter Biden and Burisma. Claiming that Bondi apparently thinks all Trump supporters and conservatives are “stupid,” Scarborough ended his tirade by comparing himself to James Brown.

Yes, sigh, that happened.