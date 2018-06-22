MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Shames ‘Fox & Friends’ Immigration ‘Propaganda’

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle has had enough of Fox News trying to defend President Donald Trump’s policy of ripping immigrant children away from their parents at the border.

Over the course of the past several days, Fox guests like Ann Coulter have called the immigrant kids “child actors” while hosts such as Laura Ingraham said they are being held in what are “essentially summer camps.”

But the straw that broke the camel’s back came on Friday morning when Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said, “Like it or not, these aren’t our kids. Show them compassion, but it’s not like he is doing this to the people of Idaho or, uh, or, uh, Texas. These are people from another country.” Kilmeade then added, “And now people are saying that they’re more important than people in our country who are paying taxes and who have needs as well.”

After playing that clip Friday on her MSNBC show, Ruhle shook her head in disgust before saying she just wanted to “point something out to our colleagues over at Fox & Friends.”

“I don't think there's anyone who is saying a life of a child in Idaho or Iowa means less than someone on the other side of the border,” Ruhle said. “I think this is about humanity and the mistreatment of children.”

If anyone at Fox is “so worried about how every American child is treated,” she added, they should “think about the money that is being blown, that is being spent, that is being flushed down a toilet for this political theater.” And then, “If you want to address income inequality, take the tens of millions of dollars going to this self-created crisis, and put it toward income inequality.”

“This, however, is noise and nonsense, and a crisis created by the president,” the host concluded. “So please, with your propaganda that anyone is putting the life of a migrant child ahead of the life of an American child is simply nonsense. It's ignorant. It's stupid. It's wrong.”