MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and political analyst John Heilemann both lashed out Friday with profane tirades against Fox News host Sean Hannity after the Trump-boosting cable star prompted accusations of hypocrisy following his complaints about politicians who call for political opponents to be jailed.

During the opening segment of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Heilemann got things going when he warned the producer’s booth that he was going to use some blue language that might need to be bleeped.

“I yield to no one in my tendency to call bullshit on people at Fox News when they lie,” the veteran pundit exclaimed. “And so, obviously, Sean’s full of it, right?”

Noting how hypocritical Hannity’s declaration was—considering all the times both the Fox News host and President Trump have called for Hillary Clinton and FBI investigators to be imprisoned—Heilemann said the business model of Fox is “to create an alternative reality that’s destroying the country.”

Adding that Fox’s right-wing commentators thrive off framing Clinton as a criminal, Heliemann went on to say that Hannity isn’t crazy and “he gets what he’s doing.”

Turning back to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was the focus of Hannity’s wrath Thursday night, Heilemann stated the “political reality she’s confronting is the political reality created by Sean Hannity and his business model built on lies, and fantasy and hypocrisy and bullshit.”

Wallace, meanwhile, laughed at her colleague’s language while wholeheartedly agreeing with him, insisting that “if this is a play, and it’s all bullshit, as you said, the play’s in its second season and they’ve actually recast the attorney general,” referencing Bill Barr.