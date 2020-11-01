Mueller Deputy: This Is Where the Special Counsel Came Up Short

Hindsight is always 2020, and in this case Andrew Weissman is pretty sure where Mueller and team came up short. He was part of the team that investigated Enron. He personally promoted former FBI attorney Lisa Page and served as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s deputy during the Russian collusion hearings.

He wrote a book about the experience, but came on the newest members-only episode of The New Abnormal to share that insight with co-host Molly Jong-Fast.

When it came down to it, “We didn't have sufficient proof that people in the Trump campaign were trained not to accept anything from foreigners,” says Weissman.