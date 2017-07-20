Report: Mueller Expands Probe to Trump Business Transactions

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. special counsel investigation into possible ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign has expanded its probe to examine transactions involving Trump’s businesses, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The investigation is reportedly looking into several business deals, including Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, the president’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008. Trump suggested to The New York Times on Wednesday that it would be crossing a “red line” if Special Counsel Robert Mueller expanded his probe to include the president's finances.