Mueller Indictment Just a Hint of Roger Stone’s Bonkers Email Abuse of Frenemy Randy Credico

On April 9, 2018, Roger Stone sent an email that would play a role in his future arrest. Though it wasn’t the only reason he was hauled into a Florida courtroom on Friday morning, Special Counsel Robert Mueller quoted portions of it in his indictment of the Trump ally––an indictment that shook Washington and added an absurdist edge to the Mueller probe.

The email, which The Daily Beast obtained before a grand jury indicted Stone on several charges, shows just how irate Stone was about an acquaintance, Randy Credico. The exchange began when Credico emailed a group of people on the evening of April 9, 2018, about what he called an upcoming “media tour.”

“It’s the “RANDY IS FULL OF SHIT “ tour Co- sponsored by Jack Daniels and Pablo Escobar,” Stone replied.

In another email, about an upcoming Credico appearance on MSNBC, Stone speculated that he would be able to sue Credico over comments he might make.

“Send me your address,” Stone wrote. “I bet I can get you served in a lawsuit the very next morning.”

“Remember to bathe,” he added.

Another email included more invective.

“When I wipe my ass what’s on the toilet paper is worth more than You are,” Stone wrote.

“Your threats are a violation of state and federal law,” Credico replied.

Then Stone sent the email Mueller would quote portions of.

“I know u are a dumb shit but read the Constitution,” he wrote.

I have a constitutional right to call you a lightweight pantywaist cocksucker drunk asshole piece of shit and I just did You are a rat. A stoolie. You backstab your friends-run your mouth my lawyers are dying Rip you to shreds I’m going to take that dog away from you. Not a fucking thing you can do about it either because you are a weak broke piece of shit I will prove to the world you’re a liar

“You don't have a constitutional right to threaten me and especially not threaten my dog… you crossed a red line,” Credico retorted.

“Rot in hell,” Stone replied.

The next month, Stone and Credico had another dramatic exchange.

“You are a pathetic loser,” Stone wrote on May 21. “Let’s see who’s around a year from now and who isn’t cocksucker”

“Another one of your threats,” Credico replied.

“Not a threat. A prediction. How you feeling champ ?” Roger replied.

The Daily Beast shared screenshots of the emails with Stone’s lawyer, Grant Smith. When asked if he had any comment, Smith replied, “No.”

Martin Stolar, a lawyer for Credico, declined to comment. “Randy will make public statements concerning the indictment if and when he’s called to testify.” he said.

Stone and Credico’s relationship––the link between a political arch-villain and a New York stand-up comic––has found its way into the investigation of the century. And it highlights one of the most amusing realities of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election: Robert Mueller, a notoriously serious and straight-faced law man, has spent a huge amount of time dealing with clowns.

Stone, for his part, is basically a political performance artist. He spent his decades-long career in the public eye enmeshing himself in scandals, lobbing wild-eyed accusations at his critics, and honing the practice of wildly over-the-top political dirty tricks. He also wrote a column on men’s fashion for The Daily Caller.

He wore a top hat to Trump’s inauguration. He paraded around the 2016 Republican National Convention alongside conspiracy-mongerer Alex Jones while sporting a T-shirt accusing Bill Clinton of rape. He suggested Trump fans should storm the hotel rooms of RNC delegates who didn’t support Trump. He got booted from Twitter and banned from CNN.

He ran a lobbying firm with Paul Manafort. He got fired from Bob Dole’s campaign for putting out a newspaper ad for swingers. He starred in a Netflix documentary. He left the Trump campaign under contested circumstances and endeared himself to the internet conspiracy community, even questioning the scientific consensus on vaccines.

This is the man Mueller has dogged for months.

Credico, whose communications with Stone featured in his indictment, is also an ur-eccentric. As a comedian and drug-legalization activist, he drew notoriety for marching into the New York state capitol dressed as the ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes, complete with a toga and a fake beard. Once there, he protested the state’s drug laws by lighting up a joint.

Credico is an expert at mimicking other people’s voices, impersonating Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, or Donald Trump at the drop of a hat. A small, white, long-haired dog named Bianca is his constant companion. He even took her along for questioning by Mueller’s team.

Both men drew Mueller’s interest––Credico as a witness, Stone as a target––because of their shared interest in Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Credico, a self-described lefty, has long been a fan of Wikileaks for revealing government secrets. Stone, meanwhile, wanted to get to Assange during the 2016 campaign in hopes his site had emails Hillary Clinton hadn’t made public.

A few weeks before the election, Credico interviewed Assange on his radio show. He would later visit the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The two men exchanged emails about Wikileaks before Assange started dumping emails stolen from Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta. And Stone also made a series of cryptic, apparently prescient statements about Wikileaks, which generated noisy speculation that he was getting information from inside the embassy.

After the election, when Special Counsel Robert Mueller started investigating potential coordination between the Kremlin and Trump World, he soon zeroed in on Stone. As Mueller questioned a host of Stone’s long-time associates, Congressional investigators grilled Stone himself.

Credico, in turn, faced questions about his relationships with Wikileaks, ties to Stone, and alleged work as an intermediary between Stone and Assange. Stone had hinted in the past that Credico connected him to Wikileaks, while Credico has long denied acting as any sort of go-between.

As those probes unfolded, Stone grew increasingly agitated. He told reporters he expected to be charged, and he lambasted Mueller for running a witch hunt. A few days before his indictment, he texted The Daily Beast to say he would expose monstrous misconduct by Mueller’s team if indicted.

On Friday morning, it was clear Stone’s actions after Mueller’s probe started had created his most immediate legal problems. The indictment alleges that he lied to Congress about his communications with Credico and another associate, Jerome Corsi, that he obstructed an official proceeding, and that he tampered with an unnamed witness, known to be Credico. And it cites the email printed above as one example of a statement “intended to prevent Person 2 from cooperating with the investigations.”

That’s how a foul-mouthed exchange that reads like it written on the wall of a dive-bar bathroom found its way into what’s arguably the most geopolitically consequential criminal investigation in decades.