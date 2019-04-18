Mueller Report Speed Read: Trump Said ‘I’m F*cked’ After Special Counsel Was Appointed

Nearly two years after the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, Attorney General William Barr has submitted a 448-page report to Congress penned by Mueller and a team of investigators detailing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in support of President Donald Trump, as well as ten instances of potential obstruction of justice on the part of the president.

According to the report, based on hundreds witness interviews and the examination of thousands of documents furnished by the White House and the Trump campaign, the president waged a public and private campaign to discourage potential witnesses from cooperating with the investigation, and privately attempted to “control” the investigation as it delved into the conduct of himself and his closest advisors during and after the presidential campaign.

In previewing the report before its release to the American public, Barr told reporters on Thursday that while the investigation did not establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to interfere in the election, investigators detailed ten “episodes” in which legal arguments could be supported alleging that Trump engaged in obstruction—a potentially impeachable offense.

Here are some of the report’s highlights:

Trump: ‘I’m Fucked’

According to the report, the president had a near-meltdown after learning that Mueller had been appointed on May 17, 2017, to investigate his campaign’s potential ties with the Russian government—screaming that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had “let [him] down,” and that “you were supposed to protect me.”

According to Sessions’ recollection, Trump “slumped back in his chair” and said, “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked.”

Trump then began lashing out at Sessions, asking “how could you let this happen?”

“Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency,” Trump said, according to Sessions. “It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

The president then told Sessions that he should resign, a demand to which Sessions originally agreed before backing off, the report says. According to former White House communications director Hope Hicks, the president was more despondent than she had seen at any other point than the publication of the Access Hollywood tape.

Trump Screamed ‘I Don’t Have A Lawyer’ After Sessions’ Recusal

One day after Sessions recused himself from overseeing the special counsel investigation, Trump met with then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, then-White House advisor Steve Bannon and White House Counsel Don McGahn in the Oval Office—opening the conversation by stating that “I don’t have a lawyer,” and bringing up that he wished former mentor and all-around crook Roy Cohn could be his attorney.

Citing Bannon, the special counsel report states that Trump grilled McGahn about the relationships between other presidents and their attorneys general. “You’re telling me that Bobby and Jack [Kennedy] didn’t talk about investigations? Or Obama didn’t tell Eric Holder who to investigate?” Bannon recalled that Trump “was as mad as Bannon had ever seen him and that he screamed at McGahn about how weak Sessions was.”

Sessions, according to the report, “had the impression that the president feared that the investigation could spin out of control and disrupt his ability to govern.” It was the then-attorney general’s feeling that if he had not recused, Trump felt he “could have helped avert” that disruption.

Trump Encouraged Witnesses ‘Not to Cooperate’

Following the firing of James Comey as director of the FBI and the appointment of Mueller as special counsel, the report states, the president’s behavior towards the FBI and its investigation into Russian interference in the election became hostile, both in public and private: “At that point, the president engaged in a second phase of conduct involving public attacks on the investigation, non-public efforts to control it, and efforts in both private and public to encourage witnesses not cooperate with the investigation.”

While the president’s public attempts to tell witnesses not to cooperate with the investigation were “unusual,” the report states, “no principle of law excludes public acts from the reach of the obstruction laws. If the likely effect of public acts is to influence witnesses or alter their testimony, the harm to the justice system’s integrity is the same.”

President Trump’s statements that he “felt badly” for former campaign chair Paul Manafort and that “a lot of it is very unfair,” Mueller contends in the report, “combined with the president’s commendation of Manafort for being a ‘brave man’ who ‘refused to break,’ suggested that a pardon was a more likely possibility if Manafort continued not to cooperate with the government.”

The special counsel contended that “some evidence supports a conclusion that the President intended, at least in part, to influence [Manafort’s] jury,” but said that “alternative explanations” for Trump’s comments —including that “he genuinely felt sorry for Manafort”—prevented a firm contention that the president had a corrupt intent behind his encouragement.

Mueller: Trump Told Comey to Kill Flynn Investigation

One day after the resignation of Michael Flynn as national security advisor, Trump met with Comey in the Oval Office and told him that he “hope[d] you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” adding that he was “a good guy.” Comey would later tell Congress that he understood those remarks to be a request to “drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.”

According to Mueller’s analysis, the circumstances of that conversation “show that the president was asking Comey to close the FBI’s investigation into Flynn.”

“[B]ecause the president is the head of the Executive Branch, when he says that he ‘hopes’ a subordinate will do something, it is reasonable to expect that the subordinate will do what the president wants,” Mueller determined.

Why Mueller Didn’t Subpoena President Trump

Trump’s legal team was prepared to wage a war to keep the president from being subpoenaed into testifying under oath before the special counsel, but that battle never came—Mueller never sought to legally compel the president to testify. In the report, the special counsel writes that while lawyers had determined that the special counsel possesses both the authority and the legal justification to issue a grand jury subpoena, he declined, “in view of the substantial delay that such an investigative step would likely produce at a late stage in our investigation.”

Mueller also felt that, “based on the significant body of evidence we had already obtained of the president’s actions and his public and private statements describing or explaining those actions,” investigators had sufficient evidence to assess the truthfulness of the president’s testimony.

‘Some Evidence’ Trump Knew of Flynn’s Conversations with Russian Ambassador

Flynn served as national security advisor for a mere 24 days before his resignation, after reports surfaced that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his past conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. During the transition, Flynn had discussed rolling back Obama-era sanctions on Russia and Russian citizens with the ambassador, and then lied to the FBI about those conversations, a crime to which he pleaded guilty and has not yet been sentenced—in part because he has “substantially” assisted the Mueller investigation, according to a sentencing memo released in December 2018.

According to the report, “some evidence suggests that the president knew about the existence and content of Flynn’s calls when they occurred, but the evidence is inconclusive and could not be relied upon to establish the president’s knowledge” until White House Counsel McGahn was informed by then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates that Flynn had been “compromised” by the Russian government.

Manafort Shared Campaign Data With Former Russian Intelligence

As suggested months ago in court filings, the report states that Manafort shared Trump campaign polling data with alleged former Russian intelligence officer and longtime pal Konstantin Kilimnik during a 2016 meeting about a potential peace plan in Ukraine, which has been under partial occupation since Russia invaded and annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014.

“Both men believed the plan would require Trump's assent to succeed” if he were to be elected, the report states, noting that Manafort and Kilimnik “also discussed the status of the Trump campaign and Manafort’s strategy for winning Democratic votes in Midwestern states.” Months before that meeting, Manafort “caused internal polling data to be shared with Kilimnik and the sharing continued for some period of time.”