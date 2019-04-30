Mueller: Barr’s Summary Sowed ‘Public Confusion’ About Probe Results

Special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concern in late March about how Attorney General William Barr “publicized” the Mueller Report’s conclusions.

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote in a March 27 letter to Barr, according to The Washington Post. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

The letter also requested that Barr release the report’s “introductions and executive summaries” so that they could “alleviate the misunderstandings that have arisen” among the public and Congress about the probe.

The letter was reportedly followed by a 15-minute phone call between the two, in which Mueller said he was concerned about the news coverage about the obstruction of justice portion of the investigation. The special counsel said he feared that the coverage was “creating public misunderstandings” about his office’s work.

Barr previously said he disagreed with some of Mueller’s legal theories in the obstruction of justice probe into President Trump. The attorney general is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the first time lawmakers will be able to question Barr about the report since its release.