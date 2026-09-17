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Mugshot Goes Viral for Striking Resemblance to J-Lo

The internet can’t get enough of Jenny from the cell block.

Jennifer Lopez in a plunging neckline earlier this month at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala on December 03, 2025.

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By Will Neal

Don’t be fooled by the mugshots that she’s got. An alleged shoplifter has gone viral for her apparent resemblance to Jennifer Lopez. Police arrested Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, after a store employee in Monticello, Minnesota, accused her of stealing a set of power-tool batteries worth roughly $580 on Aug. 30. Quast has reportedly copped to the theft. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office slapped her with gross misdemeanor charges, though she’s since been released from custody. It isn’t Quast’s first run-in with the law. She has previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated, drug possession, fleeing law enforcement officers, and providing false ID, along with a host of traffic violations. It’s also not the first time an arrestee has shot to internet fame for looking like a celebrity doppelganger. Online users quickly compared California’s “hot mugshot guy” Sean Kory to Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, as well as Illinois convict Todd W. Barrick Jr. to Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston.

Wright County Sheriff's Office

Wright County Sheriff's Office

Read it at New York Post

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