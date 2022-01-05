13 Dead, Including 7 Kids, After Fire Tears Through Overcrowded Philly Row House

At least 13 people, including seven children, died on Wednesday morning as a massive fire ripped through an overcrowded, three-story row house in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Philadelphia Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy said at least two others, including a child, were transported to local hospitals, and the death toll remains “dynamic.”

“There was nothing slowing that fire down from moving,” he said, calling it one of the worst fires he’s ever attended in his 35-year career.

Murphy said the building had at least four smoke detectors, according to its last inspection in 2020, but none of them were functioning properly on Wednesday.

He also suggested the building was overcrowded, with at least 26 people inside at the time of the fire, including eight on the first floor.

“That is a tremendous amount of people to be living in a duplex,” he said.

The house had been converted into two apartments and has been owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority since 1967, according to deed records reviewed by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said that, according to preliminary information, “heavy fire” was coming from the second floor of the house when crews arrived at 6:40 a.m. and it took 50 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Neighbors described being rattled awake by screams, just as firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish a roaring blaze that left charred holes in the roof of the building.

“About a quarter of seven, I heard a woman yelling ‘Oh my god, oh my god,’” one neighbor, Bill Richards, told the Inquirer.

The city’s fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are in the process of a thorough investigation, authorities said.