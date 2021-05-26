Multiple Dead in Mass Shooting at San Jose Rail Yard

Multiple victims are dead after a mass shooting early Wednesday at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, officials said.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Russell Davis said the bloodbath began at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) rail yard shortly after 6:30 a.m. PT, and VTA employees were among the victims.

Davis provided few details about the shooting but said the gunman was also dead.

“There were multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” he added.

VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress told The Daily Beast that the shooting occurred at the Guadalupe light rail maintenance yard, and resulted in “multiple casualties” but “the extent of the injuries is still being determined.”

“All employees were evacuated. The sheriff’s office which is just down the street from the location is the reunification center for employees and family members who may be looking for them,” she added.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that “several” people are being treated for injuries, but that the facility has been evacuated and the shooter “is no longer a threat.”

Liccardo added to The New York Times that it appeared the suspect’s house was on fire Wednesday morning “but that there was nobody inside.”

“There’s a strange connection here between arson and the shooting,” the mayor added.

Aerial footage of the shooting scene obtained by KGO shows a massive law enforcement presence and several ambulances near the rail yard. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Wednesday that his office is in “contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, but the mother of a VTA employee reportedly contacted KTVU to say her son called to say he was sheltering in the auditorium of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and that the shooting occurred during a union meeting.

The son of a VTA employee also told the outlet that he received a frantic call from his mother from a co-worker’s phone because she dropped hers while seeking cover.

“I don’t know how many people were with her,” he said. “I think she was very close to the shootings. I guess she hid in the room with the rest of her coworkers.”

The mass shooting comes amid a spate of gun violence across the nation, including a “targeted attack” at a New Jersey birthday party last weekend that killed three.